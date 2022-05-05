27 Zim exhibitors take part at Africa’s Travel lndaba in SA

Business Reporter

AFRICA’S Travel Indaba (ATI) came to life on Tuesday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa, after two years of absenteeism due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The giant exhibition was officially opened by South African Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu.

It is running under the theme: “Africa’s Story, Your Successes” and the Zimbabwe stand has 27 exhibitors with five newcomers.

These are; Gateway Stream, Palm River Hotel, Central Air Transport Services and Julian Brookstein.

Commenting on the exhibition, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, said: ”It’s exciting to be exhibiting once again at the ATI and we have new exhibitors at the Zimbabwe stand this year.

“We are looking forward to marketing destination Zimbabwe and acquiring new business. At the stand we have tour operators, hoteliers, car rentals, airlines and air charter services all under one roof”.

During the tour of the ZTA stand, Minister Sisulu said she also wants to adopt the Seven Wonders that Zimbabwe has because they were ideal and reflect more about the natural wonders.

Sisulu said that Zimbabwe had the best view of the Victoria Falls and mentioned that if one visited the Falls and did not experience the showers during their tour, “then you hadn’t quite experienced the beauty of the ‘Smoke that Thunders’”.

Exhibitors at the stand said they were pleased with the business conducted during day one and expressed optimism that new opportunities had been created.