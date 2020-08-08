28-year-old nabbed for granny rape

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 28-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 72-year-old woman after he invaded her home in the early hours of the morning while she was asleep.

Lyton Mlilo of Phikelela Village in Theleka area pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla. He was remanded in custody to Friday for judgement.

Prosecuting, Mr Khumbulani Nyoni said Mlilo raped the old woman on February 25 at around 2AM.

“On 25 February at around 2AM the complainant was sleeping alone in her bedroom hut when she was awakened by the noise of someone opening her door. She quickly switched on her torch and saw that it was the accused person. Mlilo approached the complainant and ordered her to switch off the torch and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her. The complainant ordered Mlilo to leave but he refused and went on to rape her.

“The complainant tried to scream for help but Mlilo strangled her in order to stop her from making noise. After he had raped her the complainant managed to push the accused person aside and she escaped and called out for help. Mlilo fled from the scene,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said two neighbours arrived at the complainant’s homestead and they tried to track the accused person but failed. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Mlilo’s arrest.

In his defence Mlilo denied the allegations saying he never went to the complainant’s homestead. He said he was arrested by the police who further assaulted and forced him to admit to have committed the offence.

Mlilo said he did not rape the complainant as alleged.

“I was surprised when the police confronted me and accused me of raping the complainant. When I told them that I didn’t know what they were talking about they assaulted me and forced me to admit to the allegations,” he [email protected]