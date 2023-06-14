29 new Covid-19 cases

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Covid-19 cases are under control even though there are 29 new admissions compared to 11 in the previous week, Government has said.

This was said by acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere during the Post Cabinet Media briefing in Harare.

Minister Muswere is the Minister of Information, Communications, Technology, and Courier Services.

He said Cabinet received an update on the country‘s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and roll-out of vaccines, as presented by the acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Dr Amon Murwira.

“Cabinet assures the public that the pandemic remains under control. However, communities must continue to prioritise getting vaccinated while continuing to protect themselves by adhering to all recommended COVID-19 Public Health and Social Measures,” said Minister Muswere.

“The nation is being informed that the cumulative COVID-19 cases as at 13 June, 2023 stood at 265 362, with 259 378 recoveries and 5 703 deaths. The recovery rate was 98% with 281 active cases recorded. There were six recorded deaths during the week compared to two in the previous week. There were 29 new admissions, compared to the 11 recorded the previous week, with five being in intensive care.”

Minister Muswere said regarding the national vaccination programme, a total of 7 345 145 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 5 511 725 second doses and 2 140 084 third doses respectively have so far been administered.

He said the national vaccination coverage increased to 65.3 percent from 65.2 percent the previous week.