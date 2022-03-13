2K the Mechanic to celebrate birthday in style

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL Amapiano artiste, 2K the Mechanic who is based in Johannesburg, South Africa is set to celebrate his 22nd birthday with his friends in the music industry.

This comes at the backdrop of his performance at DJ Sbu’s album launch which was postponed in honour of two South African hip hop greats, Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez who passed on recently.

The Amapiano act who is famous for his MoFaya song that he did for DJ Sbu’s beverage brand MoFaya said he was looking forward to performing at DJ Sbu’s album launch but since it was shelved, all his energy is on making sure his birthday is “off the chain.”

“On 3 April, we were supposed to mash Hartbeespoort Holiday Resort up for DJ Sbu’s album launch but with the passing on of Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez, it was only fair to postpone it in their honour.

“With that shelved, all my energy is channelled torwards making my birthday is off the chain on the 7th of May, ” he said.

The Wayisusa uzoyimela singer has enlisted the services of fellow artistes to help him celebrate another year addee to his life.

Set to line up for the show are the following Amapiano acts, AboJimJuice, DoneCan_Dadoo, Matics and Mfana wembuzi just to name a few.

The “2K the Mechanic’s Massive Birthday Bash” will be held free of charge at Boithabisong Sports Bar in Johannesburg.

2K the Mechanic last year signed a deal with DJ Sbu for a MoFaya promotional song which is now available on all digital platforms.

Originally from Bulawayo, 2K the Mechanic said his desire is to be the best Amapiano export.

“My desire is to be the best that Bulawayo has to offer in the Amapiano genre and so far, I’m hitting stride and the future is full of promise, ” he said. – @eMKlass_49