South Africa border authorities intercept R500k Zimbabwe-bound contraband

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African border authorities on Saturday intercepted an assortment of goods worth an estimated R500 000 that were being smuggled into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River in inflatable boats.

The Limpopo River is swollen and smuggling syndicates are using inflatable boats to smuggle goods between the two countries.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspects escaped to Zimbabwe in eight boats after being cornered by security officials.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) Operation Vala Umgodi National Intervention (Roving)Team has successfully thwarted a major smuggling operation along the Limpopo River, in the Musina policing area leading to the confiscation of goods valued at approximately R500 000,” he said.

“On the Saturday morning of, at around 11:20 AM, the team was conducting a routine patrol near Tshirundu village when they received a tip-off about approximately eight small boats loading goods.

“Upon noticing the police presence, the suspects quickly got into the boats and fled back into Zimbabwe, abandoning most of the goods behind”.

He said the contraband included alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, baked goods, flour, and other consumer goods, along with a fridge.

All seized items have been registered at the Musina SAPS for further investigation and processing.

The development comes as Zimbabwean authorities are cracking down on smuggling syndicates operating between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The crackdown is being led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, alongside the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.

The goal is to halt the influx of illicit goods into local markets.

Recent efforts have resulted in the interception of numerous intercity buses loaded with suspected smuggled goods.

According to security officials, smugglers are avoiding the border and using the border flanks. They then load the goods into intercity buses or cargo trucks in Beitbridge before transporting them to various destinations in Zimbabwe.

To enhance surveillance, authorities are deploying high-tech security systems, including drone surveillance.

Since the introduction of these systems and fast cargo scanners in January, Zimra has been able to intercept more people planning to smuggle imported goods.

The crackdown has intensified in known smuggling hotspots, with additional drones and scanners set to be deployed to other entry points like Forbes and Chirundu.

Ends