Zimbabwe lifts ban on importation of livestock from four provinces in South Africa

Business Writer

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has lifted the ban on importing live cloven-hoofed animals from four South African provinces until further notice.

Cloven-hoofed animals include cattle, deer, pigs, antelopes, gazelles, goats, and sheep.

In a circular titled “Review of the Import Ban of Cloven-Hoofed Animals and Their Products from South Africa,” Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services, Dr Pious Makaya, stated that importation from Gauteng, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape has been lifted.

“Following recommendations in the FMD Risk Assessment report compiled by a team of veterinary epidemiologists and laboratory experts, the import of cloven-hoofed animals and their products from the following South African provinces to Zimbabwe has been lifted until further notice: Gauteng, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape.

“No import permits shall be issued from the other South African provinces that are not mentioned in this review notification, as they remain banned until further assessments.”