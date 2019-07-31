3 000 athletes gather for Paralympic Games

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

THE Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games have kicked off in Gweru with over 3 000 athletes expected to throng the Midlands capital for the two-week event.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the games today at Mkoba Stadium.

Successful athletes will represent the country at upcoming continental competitions.

Sporting disciplines underway for the Under-23s include athletics, basketball, chess, netball, football, darts, volleyball and pool.

Tennis has been scrapped after all provinces failed to field teams.

For the Paralympic athletics competition, categories include the visually impaired, hearing impaired, intellectually challenged and amputees races.

Blind football had to be cancelled after only one province fielded teams, while wheelchair competitions were also cancelled after only three provinces fielded teams compared to the minimum four provinces required.

The second block, which mostly consists of the Under-18 categories, will begin on August 4 and end on August 10.

Speaking at a press briefing at Gweru Polytechnic College yesterday, Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho said:

“Everything in terms of accommodation, food and all the necessary logistics have been put in place. We have been moving around with the local organising committee trying to ensure that every detail has been attended to. So we are very much geared to host these rebranded games.”

Mupazviriho said the games were focusing on quality as opposed to quantity, which will produce a top-class national team.

National Youth and Paralympic Games chief executive officer, James Chivivi, assured all athletes that none of them will face challenges throughout their stay as the numbers had been reduced to manageable levels.

“This is Midlands, the heart of the whole country, and I assure you that no athlete is going to sleep on the floor. All our institutions are ready to accommodate these athletes. When it comes to feeding, we are trying our level best to put the bolts and nuts together to make sure that from day one they are going to find their food ready,” Chivivi said.