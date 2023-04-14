3 000-hectare winter wheat target in Matabeleland South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

WINTER wheat land preparations have started in Matabeleland South province with a target to increase the hectarage to 3 000 hectares from 2 286 hectares that was under the crop last year.

Preparations are underway at Arda Antelope Estate in Matobo District and in other areas.

This year Makwe Irrigation Scheme is set to produce wheat for the first time in six years after it was rehabilitated last year.

In the 2022 farming season, the province had 2 286 hectares under wheat compared to 1 158 hectares in 2021.

The increase has been attributed to various strategies which have been implemented by Government and its partners to boost production at irrigation schemes as well as buy-in from farmers.

A bumper harvest last season saw the country having 13 months’ supply of wheat.

In an interview, Arda Antelope Estate manager, Mr Aleck Chinyai said they have started preparing 82 hectares of land. He said preparations will continue as they harvest maize and soya beans.

“We have started preparing 82 hectares of land for wheat production where we have harvested soya beans. We will start planting the wheat next week. As we continue harvesting soya beans and maize we will be preparing land for wheat production.

We are using one combine harvester at the moment but we are expecting two more next week so that we can speed up the harvesting process and prepare the rest of the land for wheat,” he said.

Makwe Irrigation Scheme chairperson, Mr Louise Ncube said they have engaged banks to acquire a loan to buy diesel for tractors. He said they are eager to produce wheat at the irrigation scheme for the first time in many years.

Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme chairperson, Mr Ndabezinhle Nyoni said they have managed to replace a cable that was stolen from the pump house and they are getting ready to start the land preparation.

“We are in the process of engaging partners so that we can get implements in order to start land preparation. Vandalism affected our maize production as a 60-metre cable was stolen from the pump house but it has since been replaced. Our irrigation scheme was established last year and works were completed in June which caused us to plant our wheat crop late.

“This year we are looking forward to planting on time which will help us to record an improved yield,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said there is a need for an alternative power source due to the prolonged power cuts which are being experienced in many parts of the country. He said their water system is powered by electricity and if power cuts persist their crop will be affected.

Matabeleland South acting provincial agricultural director rural development services, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said the uptake of farmers under wheat production over the past two years has been impressive. He said the yield is expected to increase this year following the rehabilitation of Makwe Irrigation Scheme. Mr Ndlovu said if Bambanani Irrigation Scheme which is under rehabilitation is completed timeously, it will be a bonus for the province.

“The province did very well under wheat production over the past two years. Last year we had 2 286 hectares under wheat compared to 1 158 the previous year. This year we are targeting 3 000 hectares. This significant improvement can be attributed to the Presidential Input Scheme which equipped farmers with inputs. Government working with partners to rehabilitate some irrigation schemes which were struggling to produce. This year we will see Makwe Irrigation producing wheat for the first time in many years,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said they were in the process of linking farmers with banks to finance their farming activities.

He said training of farmers in wheat production is a continuous process.