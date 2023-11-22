3 000-plus fans pay to watch Insimbi ZeZhwane

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

OVER 3 000 revellers paid to watch the Insimbi ZeZhwane comeback gig held at the Palace Hotel gardens this past Friday, eclipsing the number of fans who attended sungura legend, Alick “Baba Shero” Macheso’s show at the same venue a fortnight ago.

According to the hotel’s management, figures for the sungura maestro were in the region of 2 000 people.

As they say, numbers do not lie, the band that hails from Tsholotsho proved its popularity in Bulawayo.

Palace Hotel entertainment manager, Keith Webster Ndiweni, popularly known as DJ Keitho said the Insimbi ZeZhwane show attendance broke records.

“We had about 3 200 fans who paid to watch the band on Friday. The group broke their record as their first show at our venue in August this year had 2 100 fans,” said DJ Keitho.

“What made this one attract more people, I think is the fact that the death of Ma Eli had a great impact on Rhumba fans, and since this was their first show after the accident, everyone wanted to be part of it,” he said.

The entertainment manager said rhumba fans should prepare for another performance from the group during the festive season. He said the show will feature performances from more rhumba bands.

Commenting on the successful Friday show, Insimbi ZeZhwane band leader, Meluleki “Brema” Moyo thanked people for supporting them in numbers. He hailed Palace Hotel proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa for supporting artistes.

“The numbers that came amazed me. I want to thank Mr Gandiwa for what he has done for us. We need many people like him in the arts sector.

“The money we got (from the show) came in handy as we haven’t been working since August. Most of the boys (band members) are family men so it’s been tough.

“But after the show, most of them went to their homes with something, which is great,” said Brema.

He said the funds raised at the show will not only go towards their upkeep but will also be used to foot medical bills.

“This (money) will also assist us in meeting our medical costs as three of us are still visiting doctors (following the accident the band was involved in in August). John Master is undergoing physiotherapy for his hand while Janisto is also nursing a broken leg like me,” said the band leader.

He added that the band is still in need of instruments.

“For example, the guitar I’m using now is tiny and transportation is a challenge considering my condition. But generally, this show boosted us and we’re grateful.”

Fans outside Bulawayo will get to experience the new look group as they have lined up several shows for the festive season. Among these is a performance in their hometown, Tsholotsho at the Ngamo Fire Festival taking place on Christmas Eve. — @themkhust