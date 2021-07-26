Breaking News
South Africa Jailbreak: Two Zimbabwean armed ...

South Africa Jailbreak: Two Zimbabwean armed ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

26 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships Denilson Cyprianos

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

STINGRAYS Swimming Academy from Bulawayo is on cloud nine after three of its senior swimmers were awarded scholarships to study in the United States of America.

The Kumalo-based academy, which was established by the late renowned swimming coach Eddie Cyprianos, is excited that its top swimmers, multiple national record holder Denilson Cyprianos, Tadiwa Andisiwe Quintin Tayali and Wandile Banda, have been awarded scholarships.

Quintin Tayali

“It’s not every season where three swimmers from one club get awarded scholarships to study in the USA. Stingrays Swimming Academy has done it. Congratulations to our senior swimmers. We are so proud of you. Go there and lift the Stingrays’ flag high. All our swimmers are looking up to you. We wish you all the best as you start new chapters in your lives,” said the academy in a statement. – @ZililoR

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting