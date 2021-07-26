3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

STINGRAYS Swimming Academy from Bulawayo is on cloud nine after three of its senior swimmers were awarded scholarships to study in the United States of America.

The Kumalo-based academy, which was established by the late renowned swimming coach Eddie Cyprianos, is excited that its top swimmers, multiple national record holder Denilson Cyprianos, Tadiwa Andisiwe Quintin Tayali and Wandile Banda, have been awarded scholarships.

“It’s not every season where three swimmers from one club get awarded scholarships to study in the USA. Stingrays Swimming Academy has done it. Congratulations to our senior swimmers. We are so proud of you. Go there and lift the Stingrays’ flag high. All our swimmers are looking up to you. We wish you all the best as you start new chapters in your lives,” said the academy in a statement. – @ZililoR