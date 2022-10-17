3 days without a bath as Plumtree runs dry

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

TAPS have run dry in Plumtree Town following a pipe burst.

Suburbs that include Matiwaza, Mathendele, Mathendele Extension, Madubesi, Rangeo, Dingumuzi and Kariba have been without water since Saturday.

The water shortages resurfaced after a major pipe burst on the mainline that supplies the whole town resulting in taps running dry for over two days.

Residents have resorted to fetching water from unsafe sources, which include ponds near the treatment plant.

In a notice, Plumtree Town Council acting town secretary Mr Thembalami Nyoni said residents should expect water by day end Monday.

“The general public is advised that there is a

pipe burst along the raw water at Mhlanga Dam which has affected pumping and distribution of water to all areas in the town.

Efforts are being made to rectify the problem. Normal water distribution is expected to resume by end of day today Monday 17 October 2022. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said Mr Nyoni.

A resident who declined to be named said she last had a proper bath last Friday and it was uncomfortable for her in the summer heat where temperatures are averaging 31 degrees celcius.

The local authority recently undertook a routine maintenance of the town’s water tanks and focus is now on the pipeline.

