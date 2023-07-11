3 die in head-on collision

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

THREE people died while one was injured after a Toyota Wish and an Isuzu vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.

The accident occurred along Ngundu-Tanganda Road

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted to Masvingo General Hospital

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle yesterday.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed whilst one person was injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an Isuzu truck with one person on board and carrying 145 x 50 kilograms of cement, at the 38-kilometer peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road. As a result of the accident, the Toyota Wish vehicle caught fire and was burnt to the shell. The injured person is admitted at Masvingo General Hospital whilst the bodies of the victims were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,’’ read the tweet.