3 drug Mafias arrested

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE in Nyamapanda have arrested three suspected drug dealers who were found with various narcotics.

In a statement on X, police said they acted on received information and they managed to arrest Wilfred Hwema (40), Tapiwa Sande (30), Suspect Makada (22) and Ashley Mudosa (25) in connection with illegal possession of 118 sachets of dagga, three twists of dagga, three bottles of Benylin Cough Syrup and five bottles of Bronclear.