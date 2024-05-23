3 killed in Lupane accident, 10 injured

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THREE people were killed while 10 others were injured along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road on Monday around 10PM when a truck they were traveling on encroached onto oncoming traffic.

The accident, which resulted in a head-on collision with a Stallion Cruise Bus with 40 passengers occurred at the 226 km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the three victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

“The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whist some of the injured were admitted at the same hospital and St Lukes Hospital,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should avoid traveling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said on the same date, six more people were killed in road traffic accident that occurred along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku, Harare on at around 5PM.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police established that a Howo truck with one passenger on board veered onto the oncoming traffic lane and side-swiped with a Toyota Hiace kombi with 13 passengers on board before having a head-on collision with another Toyota Hiace kombi with five passengers on board.

“As a result, six people were killed while 12 others were injured. The Zimbabwe Republic Police released the names of four of the six victims who were identified by their next of kin as Edinah Ndogwedu, a female adult of Riverside, Ruwa, Felix Javha, a male adult of Hatfield, Harare, Tarisai Chigwande, a female adult of Odzi, Zimre Park, Harare and Liberty Chitide, a male adult of Tafara, Harare,” he said.

“The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. Above all, drivers are urged to be cautious and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” added Asst Comm Nyathi.

Statistics from the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe show that in 2023 alone, a total of 51 924 accidents were reported on the country’s roads, resulting in 2099 deaths and 9 955 injuries.