$3 million drug bust as police tighten the noose on drug cartels

Elderly maid and employer nabbed in raid

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a 31- year-old woman from Harare, whom they found in possession of 340 grams of Methamphetamine valued at ZWL $3 400 000.00.

So far a nationwide blitz has arrested 3 437, with 92 people being arrested in the last two days.

The operation code-named: No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances was also applauded by President Mnangagwa, who said all drug cartels and dealers should be brought to book.

In some of the incidents, police in Harare yesterday arrested one Memory Gavaza (44) and Norah Kandawasvika (46) at a house in Mbare, in connection with illegal possession of crystal meth valued at $380 000.

Police posted on their Twitter page: “Police in Harare acted on received information and arrested Memory Gavaza (44) and Norah Kandawasvika (46) at a house along Mangwende Street, Mbare National, in connection with unlawful possession of 38 grams of Methamphetamine valued at ZW$ 380 000.00.”

Police said they acted on a tip-off and instigated investigations that revealed that Gavaza was employed as a maid and was selling drugs on behalf of her employer Kandawasvika.

“Similarly, Evelyn Ropafadzo Chikurwe (31) was arrested in Tynwald, Harare in connection with illegal possession of 340 grams of Methamphetamine valued at ZWL $3 400 000.00.