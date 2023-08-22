3 months jail term for refusing to leave polling station

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

VOTERS who refuse to leave polling stations after being instructed to do so by a polling officer face a jail term of up to three months.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), in a statement, said it is an offence to disobey the instruction of an officer and fail to vacate a polling station.

“Offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding level four or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months or to both such fine and such imprisonment. (Electoral Act – Chapter 2;13, Section 90),” reads the statement.