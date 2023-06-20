3 shortlisted soccer star of the month award

Innocent Kurira – [email protected]

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has shortlisted three players for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Star for the month of April.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona is joined on the list by Dynamos midfielder Donald Mudadi and Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe who lost out to Fortune Binzi in the April award.

The 24-year-old Manica Diamonds marksman is having a brilliant start to the season after scoring six goals in his team’s first eight league games. Binzi was named the winner of the first monthly award of the season.

The FUZ monthly awards are voted for by fellow Premier Soccer League players.

Fuz came up with the awards in its bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of footballers.

@innocentskizoenicle.co.zw