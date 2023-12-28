30-tonne truck stuck over council trench after thieves steal warning signs

Online Writer

A Haulage truck has been stuck over a trench dug by the Bulawayo City Council along Khami Road to repair a leaking pipe, since 24 December.

In a statement, the City’s senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the driver, who escaped unhurt, may have failed to see the trench after thieves allegedly stole warning signs and reflective tape that was placed around the excavation to warn motorists.

“The stolen signage has since been reinstated to secure the incident scene and ensure the safety of the motoring public while the 30-tonne truck is being recovered. Once the recovery process has

completed, Council teams will move in to complete the works,” said Mrs Mpofu