Harare Bureau

One of the suspects who robbed businessman Wicknell Chivhayo’s in-laws of US$85 558 and property valued at US$3 900 at their farm in Marondera will spend 30 years in jail after he was convicted of six counts of armed robbery.

Bigboy Nampungo had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The State was represented by Ms Shambadzeni Fungura.