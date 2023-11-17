300 ‘Zimbabwean promising footballers’ placed in European scouts radar

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AT least 300 promising footballers are set to ‘combine’ in the capital in December for the second talent scouting programme organised by Prime Time Academy.

The combine is scheduled to run from December 11 to 13 at Alexander Sports Club in Harare.

It is open to boys and girls aged between 13 to 19. Registration is in progress.

The first programme was held in April and attracted over 500 aspiring young footballers.

So far, six European clubs have confirmed that their scouts will be in attendance at the upcoming event.

The six clubs are IFK Gothenburg (Sweden), Braga (Portugal), Standard liege (Belgium), Brentford (England), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) and Werder Bremen (Germany).

Prime Time Academy manager, Taurai Janhi said they are looking to give Zimbabwean youngsters a chance to shine on the big stage and make a name for themselves.

“We want to give an opportunity to talented players in Zimbabwe to be able to market so they can penetrate big clubs. We have lots of talent in Zimbabwe but we are not a powerhouse in football in Africa. The marketing of players has to be pushed so that we become a big name in football,” said Janhi.

He is also confident that the project will bear fruits as the scouts who are making their way to the country for the event are influential people in their respective clubs.

“The scouts that are coming are decision makers and if they are interested in a player they can make a decision. We had a smaller version of this event in August but this time we want it to be bigger. We are motivating the youngsters to make it to Europe. This project will have fruits,” he said.

The upcoming event is running under the mantra; be seen, be noticed by well-established clubs in Europe.

Prime Time Academy, was founded by former Southampton striker Dexter Blackstock.

Blackstock developed an interest in Zimbabwean football talent after attending the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 tournament held in Bulawayo last year.

The tournament was won by MAJESA Academy with Padera impressive as a defensive midfielder.

-@innocentskizoe