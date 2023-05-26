Breaking News
30kg tumour removed from woman at Mpilo

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A 39-year-old old woman is lucky to be alive after doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital removed a tumour from her belly weighing about 30kgs.

Ms Portia Gowero had lived with the growth for two years and spent all her possessions trying to get rid of it with no luck.

Before visiting Mpilo, Gowero went to Mutare Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals seeking medical attention and could not find any help.

The mother of seven underwent a major two-hour-long surgery at Mpilo on Wednesday, which saw a team of 10 medical practitioners remove the tumour, which has been growing since February 2021.

Chronicle caught up with Gowero who is stable and recovering at Mpilo and said her surgery was a miracle.

She said when the tumour started developing, she never took it seriously as she suspected that she was carrying her eighth child.

More to follow…..

