32 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Chronicle Reporter

THIRTY-TWO new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday as the total number of cases in Zimbabwe rose to 7 951.

The 32 cases were recorded following 929 PRC tests that were done while five people recovered from the virus yesterday.

10 of the new cases were recorded in Harare, nine in Bulawayo, seven in Mashonaland west and six in Mashonaland East.

6 446 people have since recovered, leaving 1 276 Covid-19 active cases.

Covid-19 related deaths stand at 229.

In its daily report, Ministry of Health and Child Care said: “As at 08 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 951 confirmed cases, including 6 446 recoveries and 229 deaths.”

Three people recovered from Covid-19 in Bulawayo while the other two are from Mashonaland East.

The ministry said the Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81 percent.