33 year-old man hangs self after assaulting girlfriend

Kumbirayi Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A 33-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi man allegedly hanged himself from a tree after assaulting his girlfriend until she fell unconscious following infidelity claims.

It is suspected Tichaona Mahohoma took his life thinking he had killed his girlfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“The police are investigating a case of sudden death where a man hanged himself after an argument concerning infidelity with his girlfriend at Donga Business Centre. It is alleged that on April 3 around 9pm, Mahohoma of Donga Business Centre, Shurugwi had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend (33),” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mahohoma became violent, punching and slapping his girlfriend until she became unconscious.

He said Mahohoma fled from the scene.

“The following day around 730am, Mahohoma’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near Donga Business Centre by a passer-by,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Donga Police attended the scene adding that investigations are still in progress.

“It is believed that he might have decided to take his life thinking that he had killed his girlfriend. We call upon members of the public to seek counselling from third parties when facing problems. We urge them to engage family, village and church elders who can help when misunderstandings arise,” said Insp Mahoko.

In a separate incident, police in Kwekwe are requesting assistance from members of the the public in a case of Infanticide.

Insp Mahoko said a human foetus was found at a dumpsite in Mbizo 17 on April 11 at about 8am.

He said a passer-by Ms Mollet Shinyira (32) of Mbizo 17, Kwekwe discovered a dead female foetus.

“A report was made to the police and the scene was attended. The body was conveyed to Kwekwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem. Investigations are in progress and the suspect is yet to be located.

“Police are appealing for anyone who might have information that can assist in arresting the mother of the dumped foetus to contact any nearest police Station,” said Insp Mahoko.