35 more arrested in drug blitz

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

POLICE in Zimbabwe have arrested 35 more people in the ongoing operation against drug abuse and substances code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 254.

Various raids have been made across the country, with some being prominent.

a typical example is that of a drug dealer, who was arrested a fortnight ago by police in Harare.

The drug peddler was during the National Youth Day Celebrations, just moments after a declaration was made against drug syndicates by President Mnangagwa.

Obedient Hove was arrested following a tip-off from the public.

“The ZRP applauds the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse. This follows the arrest of Obedient Hove (24) of number 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on the 21st of February 2023.

“The suspect was raided and searched. He was found in possession of 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which he was selling to the community. #See something and say something to fight drug abuse in communities,” read the tweet.

During the National Youth Day Commemorations, President Mnangagwa said There is a need for a collective effort to prevent the scourge of drug abuse.

“This scourge has not spared both rural and urban communities. At government level, we are scaling up the implementation of strategies to deal with drug and substance abuse,” said President Mnangagwa.

He went on to state that he had directed police to dismantle all drug syndicates in the country.

“I have directed police to dismantle drug syndicates. No one is above the law. Zimbabwe is not a producer of drugs. We are tightening our borders to prevent the smuggling of drugs,” said President Mnangagwa, adding that the government was working on modalities to set up rehab centres in all central and provincial hospitals.

Meanwhile, 247 arrests were made on the operation of enforcement of route permits and timetables on Passenger Public Service Vehicles, bringing cumulative arrests to 7 014.