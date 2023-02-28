363 exhibitors booked for ZITF

Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 363 exhibitors have so far booked exhibition space ahead of this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) showcase set for April. The 63rd edition of the premier multi-sectoral exhibition will run from 25 – 29 April in Bulawayo under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

It is expected to have new features geared to add further impetus to the country’s accelerated drive to achieve a knowledge-driven economy as a catalyst for sustained growth, industrialization, and modernisation.

In her address during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said there will be 45 new exhibitors.

“Nine foreign nations have booked exhibition stands and these include Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States of America, United Arab Emirates and Japan,” she said.