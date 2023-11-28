366 000 ballot papers printed

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has printed at least 366 000 ballot papers for both the local authority and National Assembly vacant seats, paving the way for smooth voting on December 9.

Nine parliamentary constituencies fell vacant after the Citizens Coalition for Change recalled its legislators claiming they had ceased to be members of the party in the first round of recalls that occurred in October.

A total of 31 candidates successfully filed to contest for the December 9 National Assembly seats and 11 for local authority seats in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Makonde in Mashonaland West province.

In a statement yesterday, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the notification on the printing of ballot papers is made in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of Section 52A (2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2-13), that for purposes of the National Assembly by-elections to be held on the 9th of December, 2023- (a) Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) located at No. I George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections,” he said.

“A total of 266 150 ballot papers have been printed for the conduct of the by-elections. A contingency of 7,17 percent has been added to the ballots printed for the by-elections. The ballot papers were printed in books of fifty as specified in the ninth column.”

ZEC has also provided a sample for the ballot. Mr Silaigwana said while 266 150 ballot papers were printed the number of registered voters is 243 347.

He said for the local authority elections, 99 150 ballot papers have been printed with 6,6 percent additional ballots being printed for contingency as 93 016 individuals are eligible to vote in the coming by-election.

Political analyst Mr Teddy Ncube said the electoral body’s announcement shows that it is ready to administer the coming elections.

“The announcement of printing ballot papers ahead of the December 9 by-election by ZEC is significant. It suggests logistical preparations are underway to ensure a smooth electoral process,” said Mr Ncube.

He said the early disclosure of such information confirms that the system is transparent which increases stakeholder confidence in the electoral processes.

“ZEC has a good history of professionalism and adherence to the laid down rules. This by-election will not be in any way different from every other election that ZEC has managed,” said Mr Ncube.

There are five vacant National Assembly seats in Bulawayo, two in Matabeleland North, one in Matabeleland South and one in Harare.

In Bulawayo’s Lobengula-Magwegwe, Zanu- PF will be represented by Cde Menziwa Dube, while the CCC has split its support by fielding double candidates, Mr Eric Gono and Mr Tendai Chitura Nyathi.

In Bulawayo South, Cde Raj Modi will represent Zanu-PF while CCC will be represented Mr James Sithole and Ms Nicola Jane Watson.

In Cowdray Park constituency, Zanu-PF will be represented by Cde Aurther Mujeyi, while CCC will be represented by Mr Vusimuzi Chirwa and Mr Pashor Raphael Sibanda. In Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Dzingai Kamamba faces Mr Desmond Makaza, Mr Charles Moyo and Mr Blessings Sibanda of CCC as well as independent candidate Mr Pardon Tapfumaneyi.

In Nketa constituency, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Albert Tawanda Mavunga will battle it out with Mr Luckmore Gwetu of DOP, and Mr Obert Manduna and Mr Ambrose Sibindi both CCC.

Zanu-PF candidate Cde Chineke Muchimba will contest CCC candidates Mr Dubeko Prince Sibanda and Ms Judith Sibanda in Binga North.

In Lupane East constituency, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Phathisiwe Machangu will battle it out with Mr Davis Nyathi and Mr Bright Vanya Moyo of CCC.

Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu-PF will contest in Beitbridge West, Matabeleland South with Mr Blessing Choeni and Mr Morgan Ncube of CCC, Mr Blessing Brendan Dube (Independent) and Ms Thoriso Moyo of Zapu.

For Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, businessman Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu-PF will battle it out with CCC candidate Mr Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi.— @nqotshili