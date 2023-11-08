37 file nomination papers for 8 council wards in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THIRTY-SEVEN candidates successfully filed nomination papers to contest in Bulawayo City Council by-elections set for December.

Eight vacancies fell open after CCC recalled eight councillors in the city, which has 29 Wards.

Infighting continues to rock CCC as double candidates were fielded in five of the eight Wards