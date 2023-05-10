39 Days to go! Ireland joins Zimbabwe in Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Countries battling it out at Cricket World Cup Qualifiers for the final two spots at the Cricket World Cup. Pic Cred ICC Cricket World Cup

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

JUST 39 days are remaining until the start of the much-anticipated 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers that will be hosted in Zimbabwe with Ireland taking up the final spot in the 10 team tournament.

The countdown has already begun for the flagship tournament that will be played in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July 2023. The event which will be used to decide the two remaining spots for the World Cup in India later in the year.

Neighbours, South Africa have earned direct entry to the World Cup and will therefore not participate in the Qualifiers. Battling it out for what was the last remaining spot against Ireland, the Proteas secured their automatic entry after the first One Day International (ODI) between the Irish and Bangladesh in Chelmsford was washed out. Ireland needed to whitewash the Bangladeshi Tigers to have a chance of direct qualification.

The Proteas have, therefore, maintained position eight in the ODI Super League standings and with only a few weeks left to go to the Qualifiers, excitement has already started building up.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) promised yet another memorable tournament after hosting the last edition of the qualifiers in 2018. Stadium preparations are underway at both the two cities and all is expected to be in order at the time the tournament commences.

The 10 teams that will battle it out in the middle of the park for the tournament will include the five bottom teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table, the top three teams from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top two teams from the 2023 World Cup Qualifier Playoff. – @brandon_malvin