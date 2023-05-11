3rd round Zim arrears/debt clearance talks underway

Nqobile Bhebhe

Online Reporter

THE third round of high-level talks on Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process is expected to kick-start in Harare today, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Former Mozambique President Joachim Chissano who is the High-Level Facilitator and African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, are expected to attend.

Zimbabwe’s total external public debt as at last year stood at US$14,435 billion, including US$5,632 billion of bilateral debt.

In a statement, Professor Ncube said the Government is hosting two meetings, The Fourth Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting today where the agenda of the meeting is the presentation of the draft three Policy Reform Matrices.

On 15 May, a High-Level Debt Resolution Forum, where the agenda of the meeting is an update on progress with the draft three Policy Reform Matrices, the presentation of the way forward with the Structured Dialogue Platform meetings, including the tentative roadmap will be held.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, in December 2022, established a Structured Dialogue Platform with all creditors and Development Partners, in order to institutionalize structured dialogue on economic and governance reforms to underpin the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution process.

“The process is being Championed by the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and H.E. Joachim Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is the High- Level Facilitator.

“Following the Structured Dialogue Platform meetings held on 1 December 2022, 23 February 2023 and 30 March 2023, three Sector Working Groups (SWGS) were established on Economic Reforms, Governance Reforms and Land Tenure Reforms, Compensation of Former Farm Owners and the resolution of BIPPAS. The three SWGS are finalising on the Reform Matrices,” said Prof Ncube.

A range of options to finance Zimbabwe’s debt resolution programme, including the sourcing of funding from external financiers, are expected to be considered.

The Government officials, development partners, creditors and diplomats, will attend the meetings, which end on Monday next week.