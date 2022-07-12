4 000 women benefitting from Lupane Women Development Trust

Blessing Karubwa, Business Reporter

THE Lupane Women’s Development Trust (LWDT) says its operations continue to impact positively on members’ livelihoods with close to 4 000 women entrepreneurs benefitting.

The organisation, which started in 2010 has a membership of about 3 708 women around the district whose operations impact more on hundreds of families across Matabeleland North province.

In an interview LWDT director, Mrs Hildigard Mufukare, said the trust provides training, information and marketing of various projects, which include horticulture, livestock production, bee keeping, basketry and other cottage industries.

“We invite a few of them to the centre, especially those who show potential and then get someone to train them while they stay at the centre. These are our trainers when they go to the villagers,” she said.

“These women are involved in decision making. We only give information so that when they make decisions they are informed. For instance, what, when and how to produce their products? That is our role as the secretariat. But it is for them to decide who is to make this,” said Mrs Mufukare.

She said the positive growth enjoyed by the women can be seen in the evident improvement of lifestyles, women purchasing furniture, livestock, kitchen utensils and some embarking on infrastructure development.

“The business is doing well with 210 women making baskets and exporting to the tune of plus or minus US$8 000 and also making local sales of close to US$3 000 monthly,” said Mrs Mufukare.

She said although women have been engaged in their normal agricultural activities, they have been able to maintain a business approach to their projects.