4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

19 Jun, 2023
The Chronicle

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FOUR people died while six were injured when a Toyota Wish overturned at the 68-kilometer mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on 16 June, on twitter.

“The ZRP verifies a deadly road traffic accident that occurred on 16/06/23 at the 68-kilometer mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road, killing four individuals and injuring six others when a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying ten passengers went off the road to the left before crashing twice.

The deceased’ remains were brought to Musiso Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to the same facility.,” read the tweet.

 

 

