4 killed in accident along Masvingo-Mbalabala road

FOUR people were killed while two were injured in an accident which occurred at the 55km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

A Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board rammed into a Freightliner Truck after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.

In a statement on X, police confirmed the accident which occurred on 25 June at around 3:30 pm.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.