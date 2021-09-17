4 Mat South schools record 141 Covid-19 cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior health Reporter

FOUR schools in Matabeleland South have recorded a combined 141 Covid-19 cases and the affected learners are said to be in a stable condition.

The pupils tested positive during testing and screening services being implemented in schools as part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

So far, no Covid-19 death has been recorded in schools since they reopened.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that Covid-19 cases shot up on Monday following outbreaks in schools especially in Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces.

The daily report shows that a total of 418 cases were recorded on Monday.

In an interview, Matabeleland South provincial medical director Dr Rudo Chikodzore said boarding schools are the most affected.

“We have had Covid-19 cases that have been reported in boarding schools within the province. The cases have been from Beitbridge in Tongwe High School where 55 learners tested positive, Plumtree High (six), Bulu High (59) and Empandeni High School (21). These cases have been reported over the last two weeks since the reopening of schools,” she said.

“There is a high likelihood that learners and teachers might have come from home with the infections and spread it among themselves. We are working together with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the District Development Coordinators to manage the situation.”

Dr Chikodzore said the Ministry has an assessment tool that seeks to identify gaps in infection prevention and control practices, emergency response and preparedness as well as administrative measures at schools.

“The response that is made at each school is tailored to meet peculiar needs following the assessments. This is being done in all schools, even those that have not reported cases yet,” she said.

“All cases that have been reported so far are mild cases and the students are stable. They are being managed in isolation at school.”

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said they were doing everything possible to detect Covid-19 in schools and surrounding communities so that learners are protected.

“We are aware that there have been some Covid-19 cases detected in our schools because we have a robust barometer, a scientific surveillance, management and prevention system. This is because we managed to detect cases early unlike in communities where people would contract the virus, fall sick and recover without knowing they had Covid-19,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said schools were also implementing World Health Organisation protocols in isolating and quarantining everyone who has been affected since schools reopened.

“Covid-19 has been making rounds without being checked in our communities and in schools we managed to detect it hence our recorded cases. Statistics change daily as many are recovering and only a fraction of our schools have been affected,” he said.

“We have not closed a single school. We want to tell our parents not to panic because our schools are safe and we are delivering quality and relevant education which will help us achieve Vision 2030 and bring about socio-economic development in our communities.” — @thamamoe