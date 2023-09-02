4 Musketeers… Triggapablo, Major Keys unleash ‘genre-bending’ hit

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

IN a groundbreaking musical fusion, amapiano sensation Trevor Dilan Magwala has teamed up with talented producer Major Keys to create a mesmerising track that’s taking the music industry by storm.

Trevor, whose moniker is Triggapablo and hails from Emganwini, joined forces with South African amapiano artiste Major Keys for their song 4 Musketeers, featuring local artistes Triko Deep and BlaqBoyMusic. The amapiano masterpiece has rapidly climbed the charts, amassing over 8 000 views on YouTube since its release on April 28, 2023.

4 Musketeers seamlessly blends TriggaPablo’s signature amapiano sound with Major Keys’ innovative production techniques, resulting in a track that’s both familiar and refreshingly original.

The 23-year-old, known for his vocal prowess and captivating rhythms, continues to push the boundaries of the amapiano genre here in Bulawayo. His journey into music began in 2014, evolving from hip-hop to amapiano, and eventually venturing into producing beats in 2022.

Major Keys, a versatile producer known for blending genres, added unique elements to the project, creating captivating rhythms that have attracted fans and sparked trends on platforms like TikTok.

Triggapablo said posting his amapiano sounds on social media platforms got him exposed in the industry which led to his collaboration with Major keys.

“I edit and post 30-second videos on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms and I usually tag recognised artistes who play along with the particular genre I produce, so I produced beat and I tagged Major Keys on my Instagram story he liked my sound, asked for the project, I sent him and he worked on it and that’s how me and Major Keys got to know each other.

“Major Keys brought unique elements to the project by changing the log drum that is what brought the captivating rhythms that attracted fans and gave it a huge trend on TikTok. The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy hooks have already made it a favourite among club-goers and music enthusiasts alike,” he said.

This collaboration not only produced a hit song but also opened doors for Triggapablo and his team, receiving feature requests from well-known artistes and planning innovative music projects.

“Working with him has opened a lot of doors for me and the team because he is a very nice guy who really supports the upcoming artiste. Collaborating with him gave us a great recognition in the amapiano industry in my country and also in South Africa we are now receiving a lot of feature requests in our inboxes including the well-known Leon Lee the Mangidakiwe hitmaker.

“I am also working with Blackboy music from South Africa based in Limpopo, we linked up and we are planning to change this music game by mixing the Limpopo style of music with the Zimbabwean style of music which will bring something nice, so we have a number of projects that we are working on right now.

“Major Keys has been a stepping stone for us, he bought light to us in this game, it’s now up to us to rise to the top because after the collaboration with him everything has been moving nicely in this industry,” he said

His partnership with other artistes highlights the growing popularity and influence of amapiano, both locally and internationally. Industry insiders predict that 4 Musketeers will continue to dominate the charts and become a staple in DJ sets and playlists across the globe.