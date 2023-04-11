4 new cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

FOUR new suspected cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours, all from the Beitbridge district, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

According to the daily cholera report on 11 April, 11 people suffering from the water-borne disease are hospitalised countrywide, the majority being in Beitbridge.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023 and cases have no epidemiological link to each other. As of Monday, a cumulative total of 404 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, five suspected cholera deaths and 74 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.

