4 on the trot: Themba Gorimbo extends UFC winning streak

Online Reporter
Themba Gorimbo secured his fourth consecutive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) victory, defeating American Nico Price in Las Vegas.
Gorimbo won by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), solidifying his dominance.
Following the victory, Gorimbo said: “Sore body after that one, but winning by any means necessary. On to the next one four in a row in one of the toughest UFC divisions. God is good. What a life, what a blessing. I wanted a finish, but Niko was tough.”

