4 tankers and a bus burnt to shells in Illegal fuel deal gone wrong

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

FOUR fuel tankers and a bus were burnt to shells at a garage that was being used for illegal fuel dealings.

In a statement on X, police said the fire broke out when the fuel dealers were siphoning fuel from one of the tankers around 7pm on 28 November 2023.

The incident occurred at Matozi garage along 344 Budgetway Close, Willowvale in Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fire incident in which four fuel tankers and a bus were burnt to shells at Matozi Garage along 344 Budgetway Close, Willowvale on 28/11/23 at around 1900 hours.”

“Investigations carried out so far by the Police have established that the garage was being used for illegal fuel dealings. It is suspected that the fire broke out while the fuel dealers were siphoning fuel from one of the tankers,” reads the statement.