40 injured in bus crash

Peter Matika, @petematika

A TOTAL of 40 people were injured after a long distance bus registered under CAG bus services veered off the road, overturned and landed on its side.

The accident occurred Last Friday at around 10am at the 34 kilometre peg, long the Bulawayo, Victoria falls highway.

The injured had to be rushed to Mpilo Central hospital for treatment.

Details about the cause of the accident were not provided by police who confirmed the accident on X.

“The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident in which 40 people were injured when a CAG bus with 60 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side at the 34 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 03/11/23 at around 1000 hours,” read a police statement.