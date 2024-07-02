40 years in jail for pirate Honda Fit crew that hit passengers with hammer and robbed them

Diana Baloyi Moyo,[email protected]

A GANG of four that pirated in a Honda Fit and robbed passengers, has each been jailed for eight years.

Samson Kapfunde Kusasana Chibwana (27), Doit Kapfunde Kusasana Chibwana (39), Ngonidzashe Jongwe (36) and Godknows Jongwe (23) committed four counts of robbery under the pretence of being mushikashika transporters ,using a honda fit.

They picked unsuspecting passengers, assaulted and robbed them before dumping them.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 23 August the first complainant a 60 year old man and the second complainant, a 48 year old woman boarded a silver Honda Fit which was being driven by the first accused in the company of the other accused persons. When they got to Mastones area, the second accused person drew a hammer and assaulted the complainants ordering them to surrender their belongings. The third accused person grabbed the complainants while the fourth accused person searched them.

They took valuables including mobile phones, laptops, safety shoes, cash, bank cards and identity cards.

The accused persons used the same modus operandi to rob two other complainants, a mother and daughter whom they picked in Hopely. They took their valuables valued at USD130 before dumping them half naked by the road side. A passer-by who witnessed the incident as he drove past gave the motor vehicle a chase until the accused persons hit a tree in their bid to flee the scene leading to their arrest.’

The accused persons were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which 2 years were suspended. They will each serve 8 years imprisonment effectively.(NPAZ).