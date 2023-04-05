43 trees to be planted to mark 43 years of Uhuru

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa will lead in the planting of 43 trees on the eve of the main Independence Day celebration in Mount Darwin to mark 43 years of freedom at an action-packed event expected to draw more than 45 000 people.

Commencement of the Independence Day celebration will start with a children’s party on April 17 while various activities have been lined up that include, a music gala, a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders and the lighting of the eternal Independence Flame at Harare Kopje on April 13, 2023, that will lead to a road show to Chibondo National Museum Monument.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa detailed the itinerary for the commemoration at the Eighth post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

She said Cabinet received an update on the status of preparations for this year’s Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party celebrations, presented by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, who is Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Independence celebrations will be held on April 18, 2023, at Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central Province and will be running under the theme: ‘[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabaninilo’.

“In line with Government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, the 2023 Children’s Party celebrations will be held at Pfura Stadium, Mount Darwin Centre on April 17, 2023,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Learners are being mobilised from all provinces for the Children’s Party as well as providing entertainment and mass displays. An additional 400 children will be drawn from the districts in the hosting province, bringing the total to 1 500 children.”

She said the musical bands for the Children’s Party will include Freeman; Voltz-Kosilati Sibaya and Leo Magozz.

“The Programme will start at 0900hrs and end at 1600hrs. His Excellency the President will lead in the planting of at least 43 trees on April 17 at the Independence celebrations venue to mark 43 years of Independence. An assortment of fruit trees will be planted at the Mount Darwin High School orchard,” she said.

“The official Independence Day Programme will start at 0600hrs and end at 1430hrs. Around 45 000 people are expected to attend the celebrations. Alick Macheso and Paradzai Messi will provide entertainment for the main Independence celebrations. They will be complemented by a cultural act of 100 artistes who will synchronise with the 500 schoolchildren doing gymnastics, and supported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police band.

“In the afternoon there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the Guest of Honour. In the evening, there will be a musical gala, and several artistes are billed to perform. The venue for the gala is Pfura Stadium.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the independence flame will be lit on April 13, 2023, and will be followed by a road show from Harare to Chibondo National Monument.

“The Independence Flame will be lit on April 13, 2023, at Harare Kopje, and a road show will start from there and pass through Mazowe, Concession, Glendale, Bindura, Madziva, Dotito, Rushinga, Chibondo National Monument, Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre, and finally land at the Independence celebrations venue,” she said.

“The flame will be received at Chibondo National Monument by traditional chiefs in Mashonaland Central, at a ceremony on April 17, 2023. Cde Kembo Mohadi and (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister) Cde Kazembe Kazembe will grace the occasion.

“Cde Mohadi will then lead the lighting ceremony at Chibondo National Monument and the entourage to Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre.

“On April 18, 2023, athletes will carry the flame from Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre to Mount Darwin High School, the venue of the Independence celebrations.

“Furthermore, an exhibition will be mounted at Chibondo National Monument to highlight the roles played by the masses and combatants in the Second Chimurenga War.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said roadworks were being undertaken as part of the preparations, with three contractors for the Harare-Bindura-Mount Darwin Road.

“The companies are on the ground and works are progressing well. CMED has been engaged to undertake works on the 1,8km access road. The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (Rida), formerly DDF, will undertake works on the following feeder roads: Darwin-Nyakasikana-Karanda, 30km; Nyakasikana-Mutondwe, 18km; Darwin-Tsakare, 42km; Chahwanda-Mudzengerere, 24km; Kaziro Road, 38km and Chahwanda-Chironga, 30km,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“On water supply at the venue, the nation is being informed that Zinwa has provided a temporary water point on site, and has currently provided water tanks for provision of potable water. Rida in conjunction with Zinwa has drilled a borehole close to the site. Zesa has installed a transformer and a feeder pillar on site. On Independence Day, a standby generator will be provided. Furthermore, load-shedding has been suspended in Mount Darwin until after the celebrations.”

She said those residing outside Mount Darwin should not despair as her ministry will broadcast live all the four major events.

“The ministry will provide T-shirts and caps for the 1 500 children and also brand 30 Zupco buses with the various messages which will be drawn from the theme. The ministry has also embarked on an information campaign through print media, television, radio as well as billboards to give publicity to the Independence celebrations.

“Cabinet highlights that the delegates attending the celebrations will be encouraged to wear the national fabric,” she said.

She said there will be various outlets in major cities and towns selling the national fabric and there will be an exhibition in Mount Darwin starting on April 16, 2023, whereby designers will market the national fabric.

On transportation for delegates, she said Mashonaland Central Province had been allocated 100 Zupco buses to ferry delegates to the venue while other provinces will equally have buses to transport delegates.