44 die from diarrhoea

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Senior Health Reporter

A TOTAL of 44 people have succumbed to diarrhoea in Zimbabwe since the beginning of 2023 with reports that 5 036 cases were reported in one week.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending April 9 states that the latest three deaths were recorded in Harare.

“About 5 036 common diarrhoea cases and three deaths were reported during the week. The deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare Province. Of the total number, 2 173 cases were from under the age of 5,” read the report.

“The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (938) and Mashonaland East Province (832) cases. The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea are 97 835 and 44 deaths.”

