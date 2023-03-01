45 new exhibitors for ZITF 2023

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A total of 45 new exhibitors and nine countries have registered to participate in the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) from April 25 to 29 this year.

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and this year it will run under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness.”

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said 363 exhibitors have since registered to participate in the country’s biggest trade showcase.

“The nation is being advised that a total of 363 exhibitors have so far booked exhibition space, and there will be 45 new exhibitors. Nine foreign nations have booked exhibition stands, and these include Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and Japan,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said April 25 to 27 will exclusively be business days with the major highlights being the ZITF International Business Conference and the ZITF Diplomats Forum and Connect Africa Symposium to be held on April 27.

“The official opening ceremony and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Council Business Luncheon will be on 28 April; and the public/open days will be on 28 and 29 April. The nation is therefore being assured that preparations for the 2023 ZITF are on course,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also deliberated on the 2023 Independence Day Celebrations preparations. This year’s commemorations will be held in Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central province in line with Government’s devolution programmes.

Last year, Bulawayo hosted the Uhuru Celebrations.

“The venue of the 2023 Children’s Party and Independence Day Celebrations on 17 and 18 April will be Mt Darwin Centre, in Mashonaland Central Province.

“The decentralisation of this august national event is in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda, and the ethos of

‘Leaving No One and No Place Behind’,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Mt Darwin is strategically chosen considering historic significance to the liberation of the country.

“Mt Darwin is important and entrenched in the annals of the country’s liberation history since it was the entry point for the both the Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) as they launched an offensive into the front when the liberation struggle entered its decisive phase,” she said.

Furthermore, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet considered and adopted the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025 (NDS 1) Mid-Term Review concept note which was presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube. She said the country is in the third year of implementation of the economic blueprint with its term set for June 30, 2023.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government has made significant strides to develop the economy through the implementation of NDS-1 despite shocks.

“There has been significant progress in the implementation of the Strategy as evidenced by a Gross Domestic Product growth of 8,5 percent registered in 2021, against a target of 5 percent.

“Several key projects have also been implemented, notwithstanding the negative impacts of endogenous and exogenous factors including Covid-19, Eastern Europe tensions, and inflation and exchange rate instability,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government has produced a documentary showcasing the impact of the NDS1 in uplifting the standard of living of people.

Minister Mutsvangwa said it is important for Government to conduct policy reviews to assess their impact on the nation.

“Regular monitoring and evaluation reports, including a Mid-Term Review and a Terminal Evaluation Report, are necessary to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the NDS1.

“The Mid-Term Review will include two major components, namely: Performance of the NDS Planned Outcomes Review, which will focus on assessing the extent to which the planned outcomes of the strategy have been realised across the 14 Thematic Working Groups during the past two years of implementation; and process review which will focus on assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of the coordinating structures of NDS 1,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said participatory and consultative approach will be adopted in carrying out the Review in the 14 Thematic Working Groups of the NDS1 under four main stages, namely: Data gathering using Integrated Results-Based Management (IRBM) compliant templates; Data analysis using appropriate tools to rate NDS1 Outcomes Performance in order to establish whether the Outcomes are on track at Mid Term; partially on track at midterm; or off track at midterm.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there will be an analysis involving assessment of financing and coordination structures and capacities as drivers of sustainability at midterm and strategic positioning and recommendations.

“The nation is advised that the approval of the Concept Note by Cabinet marks the launch of the process of undertaking the NDS 1 Mid-Term Review. The public is urged to participate in the process,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.