45 players for Zimbabwe Women Pool Association tournament

Innocent Kurira

ZIMBABWE Women Pool Association (ZWPA) marketing and publicity officer Flatta Moyo says a maximum of 45 players will take part in their monthly national tournament to be hosted by Bulawayo on May 6.

Palace Hotel will host the competition which is set to welcome all the top pool-playing players from around Zimbabwe.

“Preparations are going on well. As we speak the tables have been sorted and top players are registering for the event.

“We don’t expect more than 45 players for the tournament because this is a one-day event and we want to finish all our matches on time,” said Moyo.

The last edition of the tournament was held in Marondera and was won by Petronella Sibanda who is based in Bulawayo.

Registration fees are pegged at US$15.