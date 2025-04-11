46 in Labour Court judges short list

Online Writer

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 46 candidates, among them Bulawayo magistrates and lawyers, to fill eight positions on the Labour Court bench.

In a statement on Friday, JSC said the interviews for the shortlisted candidates would be conducted next Monday starting at 9AM in Harare.

“The nominated candidates are required to attend the first stage of the interviews on Monday, April 14 April 2025, in Harare. Candidates are expected to bring their laptops and those who do not bring laptops will not be allowed into the interview,” read the statement.

“The successful candidates will soon be invited to participate in public interviews as the second and final stage of the selection process of section 180 (4) (c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013.”

The interviews will be open to the media and members of the public.

Bulawayo magistrates and lawyers shortlisted for the interviews include Mrs Sibongile Marondedze, Mr Abednico Ndebele, Mr Sikhumbuzo Nyathi, Ms Nozabelo Ndlovu and Mr Douglas Vakai Chikwekwe.

The JSC is on a drive to bring justice closer to the people and ensure that matters are heard on time.

Last year in May, JSC conducted interviews for High Court and Administrative Court Judges where 39 candidates were invited for the process.

The recruitment process for the 10 High Court Judges was meant to replace judges who died, resigned or were removed from office in terms of the constitution, while the vacancy at the Administrative

Court arose following the retirement of Justice Herbert Mandeya.