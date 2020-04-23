Katsande joins one million masks campaign

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors midfielder Willard Katsande has joined the #onemillionmasks and sanitisers campaign that is fronted by model, former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma.

The campaign, part of moves to flatten the Covid-19 curve in the country, has targeted to raise one million masks and sanitisers that will be distributed throughout Zimbabwe and the Kaizer Chiefs gritty midfielder joins legendary Esrom Nyandoro whose football memorabilia will go under the hammer on Monday evening.

“Me and you have a role to play to save lives. I urge everybody in our country to support the one million masks and sanitisers campaign. I am here supporting that,” said Katsande.

He challenged four of his former national team members, Khama Billiat, Onesimo Bhasera, Knox Mutizwa and Kuda Mahachi to also donate towards the campaign.

“I challenge four players, Khama, Knox, Onesimo and Kuda to donate as I have already made my donation. Together we can pull this, together we can beat this,” said Katsande.