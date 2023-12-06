“4THE KULTURE” event to pay tribute to Cal Vin

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

KONKA, an arts hub in Makokoba is set to host an event dubbed “4THE KULTURE” on Saturday.

One of the organisers, Perfect Nkanyiso Mudumi aka Samfana said they would honour the late rapper, Cal Vin at the event which was inspired by his Made In Bulawayo concert.

“This event is our way of paying tribute to Cal Vin, while also celebrating the vibrant and diverse culture of Bulawayo. We hope to carry on Cal Vin’s legacy and create a space for local artistes to showcase their talents,” Samfana said.

The event will feature special guest artistes in the form of Floppy X (Ntuthu), Thuts Rodney, Street King, Stormza, Baraack Bozza, and Stiffla.

In addition, there will be performances by Browny, Lucy Chainz, Lelo Sleazy, Shomo Boy, AmaKruger, Kruze9ine90, APD, Marosto Fire, M7, VNK, DK, SHAKER, D’mphoe, and Proff The Maze.

The event will also feature performances from dancers, ClassiQ, Skhumz Moon Walker, Allstarz, Bhujwa Virus, and The Lowkeys.

