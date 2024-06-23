4x100m relay team confirmed

Lovemore Dube in Douala, Cameroon

STAR sprinter Tapiwanashe Makarawu will run the 4x100m third leg at Japoma Stadium this evening.

Coach Pakamile Lisimati confirmed the line up this afternoon.

He said Makarawu had been given the third lap to lesson the burden on him as he still has the 200m to run.

He is already qualified for the Paris Olympics.

His bid for the 100m Olympic appearance went up in smoke as he finished in 10.31 seconds in the final.

Zimbabwe will face Benin, Chad, Congo and Togo.

There are four heats and winners have an automatic slot in the final while the best four times among the rest will occupy the remaining four lanes.

Dickson Kamungeremu will run the first leg, Greshen Muwishi the second, Makarawu third and Ngoni Makusha will anchor.

Morale appears high among the boys despite the confusion at the championships.