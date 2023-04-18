5 000 arrested in 2 months in anti-drug operation

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 5187 suspected drug pushers under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

Taking to Twitter, police confirmed the arrests on 16 April.

“On 16/04/23, Police arrested 31 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 5 187,” read the tweet.

Police are clamping down on drug barons with Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

The Government said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and illicit brews popularly known as njengu.