5-05-22 Central Soccer League resumes

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) second half of the season resumes after a six-week break, with pacesetters Sheasham FC taking on bottom of the table Filabusi United at Gweru Sports Club on Saturday..

Sheasham, coached by seasoned John Nyikadzino who has multiple First Division championships, are at the top of the 14-team log with 31 points after 13 games and enjoy a five-point lead over second placed former Premiership side TelOne FC who are tied on 26 points with Vubachikwe.

Nyikadzino, wary of the danger posed by Filabusi who are at half-season with eight points, wants his charges to carry on from where they left from when they edged Loss Control FC 3-0 before the break.

In the first leg, Sheasham beat Filabusi 2-0 courtesy of a brace by Liberty Masvaure.

“Basically, at Sheasham we’re not reading much to results from the first half and we’re starting the second half of the season aware that teams have been busy during the break and they are reenergized. The championship race is certainly going to be hectic and it requires us to be psychologically and tactically prepared.

“We respect Filabusi United like we do to other opponents. They have a good coach in Rowan Nenzou and we’re going into the game with caution because we don’t know what they have been doing in the last six weeks to correct their first half of the season mistakes,” said Nyikadzino.

Sheasham will bank on Masvaure, ex-Hwange goalkeeper Prince Phiri, Spencer Ngwerume formerly with Caps United, as well as David Mangezi who joined the side from TelOne to guide them against Filabusi.

Nenzou, a former Black Rhinos and Shabanie Mine midfielder said they are ready for the table toppers.

“We’re a side that strives on teamwork and we’ve been working hard to make sure that we attend to our lack of sharpness at goal during the break. We’re hoping to start collecting points starting against Sheasham as we want to survive relegation.

“We’re also looking forward to giving supporters a game that they will enjoy and we pray for fair play to prevail,” said Nenzou.

Filabusi United made one addition to their squad during the midseason break, getting striker Takudzwa Musona on loan from Talen Vision.

Meanwhile, second placed TelOne FC, coached by Tendai Chikuni will hope to recover from Vubachikwe’s 2-1 defeat and bounce back to winning ways away at FC Platinum Under-19 at Mandava on Sunday.

Vuubacchikwe are home to Dulibbadzimu United at Long John Stadium tomorrow, with Moses Chunga-coached airmen Chapungu who are on position seven with 18 points fromm 12 games being home to Paramount FC.

CRSL fixtures

Saturday: Chapungu v Paramount United (Ascot), Sheasham v Filabusi United (Gweru Sports Club), Vubachikwe v Dulibadzimu United (Long John Stadium), ZPC Munyati v MSU (Munyati)

Sunday: FC Platinum Under-19 v TelOne (Mandava), Bishopstone v Loss Control (Bishopstone), Kwekwe United v Tongogara (Bagdad)

Log

P W D L F A GD Pts

Sheasham 13 9 4 0 21 5 16 31

TelOne 13 7 5 1 33 8 25 26

Vubachikwe 13 8 2 3 21 10 11 26

Kwekwe United 13 5 5 3 14 9 5 20

Tongogara 13 6 2 5 13 9 4 20

Dulibadzimu United 13 5 4 4 15 12 3 19

Chapungu 12 5 3 4 11 9 2 18

FC Platinum U/19 13 4 4 5 11 12 -1 16

MSU FC 13 2 8 3 10 9 1 14

ZPC Munyati 12 3 3 6 9 16 -7 12

Paramount United 13 3 3 7 14 30 -16 12

Bishopstone 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11 11

Loss Control 13 3 2 8 8 20 -12 11

Filabusi United 13 2 2 9 8 28 -20 8

[email protected]