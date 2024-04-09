5 Jailed for cellphone theft

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

FIVE men were sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing a cellphone worth US$120.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Michael Gono (44), Emilia Moyo (38), Precious Nyabadza (36), Simon Chitimbe (35) and Junius Mavangwa (33) approached the complainant (19)who was having challenges in counting her money and offered to help her.

The suspect drove off with her cellphone on 15 March 2024 around 4pm in Epworth, Harare.

On 21 March 2024 the complainant identified the five accused persons on the street, leading to the accused persons’ arrest.

“The total value stolen was US$120 and everything was recovered. The accused persons were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 4 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. They will serve 8 months effectively,” reads the statement.